  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Weekly Planner

Italian Wine Dinners, 'Kiltober' and More of This Week's Best Food and Drink Events

Also on the menu: lessons on how to cook with apples and how to eat a plant-based diet on a budget.

By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson 9/25/2019 at 10:52am

Image: Shutterstock

Italian Harvest Wine Dinner at Mattison's

Thursday, Sept. 26

Mattison's Forty-One will take diners on a trip through Italy (Trento, Veneto and Tuscany, oh my!) with this decadent six-course meal. Each dish, from the toma cheese croccetta to the Shogun Farms cinghaile, will be expertly paired with an Italian wine tasting. Tickets can be found at the restaurant's website or by calling (941) 921-3400.

Antinori Wine Dinner at State Street Eating House + Cocktails

Thursday, Sept. 26

Established in 1385, Antinori Vineyards has long been helping folks discover their inner “winocologist.” This five-course meal will be no exception. Enjoy dishes including venison tartare and pan-roasted scallops, each paired with fine Italian wine. Tickets are $95 per person and can be reserved by calling (941) 951-1533.

Kiltober at Grove

Saturday, Sept. 28

Don your finest kilt or lederhosen and get ready to celebrate fall with a Celtic twist at Grove. In addition to craft beer, whiskey tastings and food specials, guests can partake in contests and raffles. Life music from West of Galway, Clovers Revenge and Bucky Lastard will set your feet in motion. The event is kid-friendly and dogs are welcome on the patio.

Plant-Based on a Budget With High Vibe Studio

Saturday, Sept. 28

Partnering with The Fermented Vegan, High Vibe Studio is hosting a workshop on how to eat healthily and keep meals economical. Instructor Ashley Ciferno will provide recipes and inspiration on how to incorporate more plant-based nutrition into your diet. Tickets are $25 and reservations can be made here.

An Evening With Envy Apples at Publix

Saturday, Sept. 28

Learn how to take advantage of apple season from top local food bloggers sharing their favorite recipes. Including both savory and sweet dishes, guests will taste-test an appetizer, salad, main course and dessert all made with Envy apples. You know what they say about an apple a day. Tickets are $50 and can be found here.

Mad Scientist: Food Edition at Children's World

Saturday, Sept. 28

This free event is geared towards helping children (and their parents) understand the foods they're eating. Through scientific experimentation, kids will discover if produce can be dyed to appear fresh and what's really in that delicious pint of ice cream. You're allowed to play with your food if it's educational, right?

Filed under
Mattison's Forty-One, Publix, State Street Eating House + Cocktails, food and drink, drink, food, Weekly Planner
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

It's edible gourd season, people

Three Delectable Pumpkin Treats (And One Recipe for Tasty Pumpkin Napoleons)

09/23/2019 By Judi Gallagher

Restaurant Review

Even After a Major Overhaul, Mar Vista Retains Its Old Florida Bona Fides

09/03/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

National Coffee Day

Kahwa Coffee Will Donate Proceeds From Coffee, Tea Sales on Sept. 29

09/25/2019 By Staff

Weekly Planner

Italian Wine Dinners, 'Kiltober' and More of This Week's Best Food and Drink Events

09/25/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Capri fun

Bravo at Westfield Siesta Key Reopens With New Menu, New Look

09/25/2019 By Olivia Epstein

Take Me to the River

New Riverfront Restaurant Coming to Ellenton

09/19/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Arts & Entertainment

Limelight

A Taste of Downtown September 2019

09/23/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Book club

What We're Reading: Five Top Book Picks From Our Office

08/05/2019 By Hanna Powers

Theater

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Launches 'Single Ticket Club'

09/25/2019 By Staff

Lectures

New College of Florida Presents 'Religion in Sarasota' Series

09/24/2019 By Staff

Conferences

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Ringling College Announces Fall Conference

09/24/2019 By Staff

Toy Story

Local Artist Upcycles Nostalgic Children's Toys

09/24/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Fashion & Shopping

Hello, Beautiful

Two Locals Launch a Clean Skincare Line That’s Sure to Gain a Cult Following

09/23/2019 By Heather Dunhill

Mobile Menswear

New Men's Suit Truck Brings Custom Couture to Your Doorstep

09/17/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Openings

Marshalls Will Open in Venice

09/18/2019 By Staff

Dry In Style

Sarasota Woman Launches New Kitchen Product Line

09/17/2019 By Olivia Epstein

Inspo on the go

What's in His Bag: Ringling College Instructor George Cwirko-Godycki

09/13/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Let's Get Physical

We Tried It: Yoga and Cycling Class

09/05/2019 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A $7.9 Million Casey Key Showplace

09/20/2019 By Robert Plunket

What Your Money Can Buy

What $280,000 Will Buy in Lakewood Ranch

09/01/2019 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate

Single-Family Home Sales Increase in Sarasota-Manatee; Inventory Decreases

09/19/2019 By Staff

Gardening

Mark Your Calendar for These Six Fall Plant Fairs

09/19/2019 By Ilene Denton

Marketing

Michael Saunders and Company Launches 'Nowhere But Here' Campaign

09/17/2019 By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A 1930s Mansion on St. Armands

09/13/2019 By Robert Plunket

News & City Life

Lost World

Remnants of Ancient Civilizations Are Still Around Us, But They’re Vanishing Fast

05/30/2019 By Brad Edmonson

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Unconditional Surrender

05/30/2019 Illustrations by John Pirman

Partnerships

Goodwill, SunCoast Blood Bank Launch New Partnership

09/25/2019 By Staff

Grants

Bank of America Awards $50,000 Grant to UnidosNow

09/25/2019 By Staff

Grants

Easterseals Southwest Florida Receives Lakewood Ranch Community Fund Grant

09/25/2019 By Staff

National Coffee Day

Kahwa Coffee Will Donate Proceeds From Coffee, Tea Sales on Sept. 29

09/25/2019 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Grand Getaways

Grand Florida Hotels

05/27/2019

And They're Off!

Free One-Mile Beach Runs Begin This Month

05/30/2019 By Ilene Denton

Travel

SRQ Airport Sets All-Time Passenger Record for July

08/16/2019 By Staff

Travel

Allegiant Adds Service to Eight New Cities From Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport

08/13/2019 By Staff

Im-peck-able

Nine Ways to 'Birdscape' Your Yard

08/07/2019 By Hanna Powers

Summertime sadness

How to Survive a Breakup, Sarasota Style

08/05/2019 By Olivia Letts

Health & Fitness

Fearless Fitness

We Tried It: Yoga With Tigers

05/29/2019 By Olivia Letts

Infectious Diseases

Sarasota County Residents and Visitors Urged to Get Vaccinated Against Measles

06/03/2019 Photography by Staff

Partnerships

Goodwill, SunCoast Blood Bank Launch New Partnership

09/25/2019 By Staff

Got Cheese?

We Got the Skinny on the Trendy Keto Diet

09/23/2019 By Hannah Wallace

Health News

DOH-Sarasota Will Host Teen Health Fair

09/19/2019 By Staff

Philanthropy

Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation Receives $800,000 Donation

09/16/2019 By Staff

Weddings

Together Fur-ever

Bow Wow Vows: Six Local Couples Tie the Knot Alongside Their Pets

08/01/2019

To Have and To Cold

Cool Ideas For Your Hot Summer Wedding

07/18/2019 By Hanna Powers

Bubble bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Health & Fitness
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Best of Sarasota
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe