Italian Wine Dinners, 'Kiltober' and More of This Week's Best Food and Drink Events

Thursday, Sept. 26

Mattison's Forty-One will take diners on a trip through Italy (Trento, Veneto and Tuscany, oh my!) with this decadent six-course meal. Each dish, from the toma cheese croccetta to the Shogun Farms cinghaile, will be expertly paired with an Italian wine tasting. Tickets can be found at the restaurant's website or by calling (941) 921-3400.

Thursday, Sept. 26

Established in 1385, Antinori Vineyards has long been helping folks discover their inner “winocologist.” This five-course meal will be no exception. Enjoy dishes including venison tartare and pan-roasted scallops, each paired with fine Italian wine. Tickets are $95 per person and can be reserved by calling (941) 951-1533.

Saturday, Sept. 28

Don your finest kilt or lederhosen and get ready to celebrate fall with a Celtic twist at Grove. In addition to craft beer, whiskey tastings and food specials, guests can partake in contests and raffles. Life music from West of Galway, Clovers Revenge and Bucky Lastard will set your feet in motion. The event is kid-friendly and dogs are welcome on the patio.

Saturday, Sept. 28

Partnering with The Fermented Vegan, High Vibe Studio is hosting a workshop on how to eat healthily and keep meals economical. Instructor Ashley Ciferno will provide recipes and inspiration on how to incorporate more plant-based nutrition into your diet. Tickets are $25 and reservations can be made here.

Saturday, Sept. 28

Learn how to take advantage of apple season from top local food bloggers sharing their favorite recipes. Including both savory and sweet dishes, guests will taste-test an appetizer, salad, main course and dessert all made with Envy apples. You know what they say about an apple a day. Tickets are $50 and can be found here.

Saturday, Sept. 28

This free event is geared towards helping children (and their parents) understand the foods they're eating. Through scientific experimentation, kids will discover if produce can be dyed to appear fresh and what's really in that delicious pint of ice cream. You're allowed to play with your food if it's educational, right?