Bank of America Awards $50,000 Grant to UnidosNow

Earlier this month, Bank of America presented UnidosNow with $50,000 in funding to support the organization’s community advancement efforts. The grant was provided as part of the bank’s Neighborhood Champions program, which recently expanded to Sarasota/Manatee, and aims to address fundamental economic mobility issues by supporting nonprofits focused on workforce development and education, community development and basic needs. UnidosNow offers various educational and professional services to the Hispanic community in Sarasota and Manatee; the bank’s funding and virtual leadership development will allow the organization to broaden its community outreach, expand its network of volunteers and donors, and diversify its revenue sources.