New College of Florida Presents 'Religion in Sarasota' Series

New College of Florida will host a series of events throughout the 2019-2020 academic year promote knowledge, literacy and understanding about religion in Sarasota and the greater Tampa area as part of an initiative with the Mellon Foundation called "Connecting The Arts + Humanities on Florida’s Creative Coast." The activities supported by the Mellon Foundation grant will bring together the academic exploration of religion, as studied at New College, and the way religion is lived and understood within the local community. The series will include conversations with local leaders, a lecture series by prominent scholars and religious leaders, and a film series on campus followed by a discussion of relevant religious themes with local religious leaders. The season kicks off with public events on campus this fall.

Bringing Mindfulness to Sarasota: A Conversation with Lynne Lockie

Monday, October 7, 5-6:30 p.m. in College Hall Music Room

Lynne Lockie has been an artist, writer, psychotherapist, and teacher of meditation and mindfulness practices for over 55 years. In this talk, Lynne will talk about her long experience practicing and teaching meditation in Sarasota and, more recently, at New College, and the impact it can have on people and local communities.

Faith, Ethics, and Community in Paul Schrader’s film First Reformed

Thursday, November 7, 5:00-7:30 p.m. in Sainer Auditorium

Paul Schrader’s 2017 film, First Reformed, follows a Protestant minister (played by Ethan Hawke) faced with questions of faith and morality while serving as pastor of a dwindling historical church. The film was nominated for an Oscar that year for best screenplay. After the film, Rev. Melanie Kim, an ordained minister in the Presbyterian Church and former chaplain at Ringling College and USF Sarasota-Manatee, will discuss some of the main themes of the movie, with a particular focus on the role, impact, and struggles of a local pastor in a small community.