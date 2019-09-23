Three Delectable Pumpkin Treats (And One Recipe for Tasty Pumpkin Napoleons)

There are two things we in Sarasota anxiously await this time of year: a cool breeze that lets us crack the windows and pumpkin, the ultimate autumn flavor. I find such joy every year when I get to start cooking with pumpkin butter and pumpkin spice.

Here are my favorite go-to pumpkin flavors of the season, and a go-to recipe I created several years back:

3434 Bahia Vista St., Sarasota, (941) 955-7771, yodersrestaurant.com

Seriously creamy, with a balance of salt in the pie crust so the pie is not too sweet. It's perfect for Thanksgiving, but why wait? I have already tucked into my first of the season, with more to come.

Available at most grocery stores. (Look for sales at Publix and stock up.)

Fabulous as a topping for a warm apple or pear tart, this ultra-creamy frozen treat has broken pieces of pumpkin pie whipped in to create the ultimate pumpkin flavor.

1924 S. Osprey Ave., Sarasota, (941) 955-9856, mortonsmarket.com

Our fall table is not complete without pumpkin bread throughout the season. Morton's pumpkin bread has the perfect consistency to enjoy in a breadbasket or dip into French toast batter and griddle with butter and a smear of pumpkin butter. Pure fall heaven.

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Napoleons

Makes six servings. Pumpkin butter can be found in the jam and preserves section of your market. It is often seasonal. Substitute canned pumpkin if unavailable.

Ingredients

1 frozen puff pastry sheet, thawed

1 9-ounce jar pumpkin butter

1/2 cup pumpkin pie filling

1 8-ounce package cream cheese, softened

1 1/4 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

1 teaspoon granulated sugar

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 cup powdered sugar

Optional garnishes: powdered sugar, pumpkin pie spice and chopped crystallized ginger

Directions