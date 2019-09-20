  1. News & City Life
Siesta Key Crystal Classic Creates Scholarship Fund

A portion of the proceeds from the Siesta Key Crystal Classic will benefit student scholarships at Ringling College of Art and Design.

By Staff 9/20/2019 at 1:51pm

Last year's Siesta Key Crystal Classic first place winner.

Image: Courtesy Photo

Siesta Beach Festival, Inc., the nonprofit that produces the Siesta Key Crystal Classic International Sand Sculpting Festival every November on Siesta Key Beach, has announced a partnership with Ringing College of Art and Design. A portion of the proceeds from the Siesta Key Crystal Classic will benefit student scholarships at the college, which will provide assistance to students who want to pursue higher education in art and design. Since its inception in 2009, the Siesta Key Crystal Classic—in which master sand artists create sand sculptures— has hosted more than 325,000 attendees. Beginning this year, the festival will also be doing its part to help the environment by reducing its use of single use plastic. This year's dates are Nov. 15-18. For more information, click here.

