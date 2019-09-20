PGT Innovations’ Team Members Assemble and Donate Backpacks for Local At-Risk Children

PGT Innovations team members who helped assemble backpacks Image: Courtesy Photo

More than 25 team members and leaders at PGT Innovations' (NYSE: PGTI) North Venice location worked together to assemble and deliver SchoolTools backpacks to make a difference in the lives of local children in need through World Vision, a global Christian relief, development and advocacy organization dedicated to working with children, families and communities to overcome poverty and injustice. For the 10th consecutive year, PGT Innovations donated backpacks and school supplies, with this year’s contribution totaling $6,000. The company’s employees filled 250 backpacks with notes of encouragement and supplies, such as notebooks, binders, pens, pencils, packs of filler paper, pencil pouches, folders, pencil sharpeners, erasers, rulers, crayons, glue sticks, scissors and markers. PGT Innovations’ company leaders and team members delivered the backpacks to students at ­­­­­­­Garden Elementary in Sarasota County on Friday, August 23.