Florida Job Growth Remains Strong

According to new information from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, Florida added 213,000 private-sector jobs over the year in August, a growth rate of 2.8 percent, and maintained an unemployment rate of 3.3 percent. The labor force also continued to grow with 143,000 entering the labor force over the year at an annual growth rate of 1.4 percent. Private-sector industries gaining the most jobs over-the-year were education and health services, with 62,800 new jobs; professional and business services with 46,800 new jobs; leisure and hospitality with 23,500 new jobs; trade, transportation and utilities with 21,900 new jobs; construction with 20,900 new jobs; and financial activities with 18,700 new jobs. There were 285,505 job openings in August.