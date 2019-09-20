  1. News & City Life
Vern Buchanan Hires Bradenton Resident as Press Secretary

Before joining Buchanan's office, Chloe Conboy worked as a digital content producer for ABC7.

By Staff 9/20/2019 at 2:44pm

Chloe Conboy

Image: Courtesy Photo

Bradenton resident Chloe Conboy has been named press secretary for Rep. Vern Buchanan, replacing former press secretary Anthony Cruz, who is working for the White House communications office. A graduate of Manatee High School, State College of Florida and USF Sarasota-Manatee, Conboy will work out of Buchanan's Washington, D.C., office beginning next month. Currently, she works for Buchanan's Sarasota office as a field representative. Prior to joining Buchanan's staff, she worked at Sarasota's ABC7 affiliate as a digital content producer. 

