Vern Buchanan Hires Bradenton Resident as Press Secretary

Chloe Conboy Image: Courtesy Photo

Bradenton resident Chloe Conboy has been named press secretary for Rep. Vern Buchanan, replacing former press secretary Anthony Cruz, who is working for the White House communications office. A graduate of Manatee High School, State College of Florida and USF Sarasota-Manatee, Conboy will work out of Buchanan's Washington, D.C., office beginning next month. Currently, she works for Buchanan's Sarasota office as a field representative. Prior to joining Buchanan's staff, she worked at Sarasota's ABC7 affiliate as a digital content producer.