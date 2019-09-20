Politics
Vern Buchanan Hires Bradenton Resident as Press Secretary
Before joining Buchanan's office, Chloe Conboy worked as a digital content producer for ABC7.
Bradenton resident Chloe Conboy has been named press secretary for Rep. Vern Buchanan, replacing former press secretary Anthony Cruz, who is working for the White House communications office. A graduate of Manatee High School, State College of Florida and USF Sarasota-Manatee, Conboy will work out of Buchanan's Washington, D.C., office beginning next month. Currently, she works for Buchanan's Sarasota office as a field representative. Prior to joining Buchanan's staff, she worked at Sarasota's ABC7 affiliate as a digital content producer.