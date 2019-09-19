Your Top 6 Things to Do: Sept. 19-25

Ari and the Alibis Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Sept. 20

Last free Friday Fest concert of the summer, and it’s a good one, with the funk, jazz, samba, blues, soul and rock (whew!) sounds of this popular five-piece ensemble. Friday Fest takes place rain or shine.

Opening Sept. 25

Florida Studio Theatre opens its winter Cabaret Season with a musical salute to the legendary crooner. Everybody now, “When a moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie…”

Sept. 19

Didn’t catch DJ Rekha’s monthly New York high-energy dance parties that fuse Indian bhangra music with international hip-hop and drum beats? You’re in luck; she’s bringing the party to The Ringling courtyard as part of the museum’s Art After Five. While you’re there, be sure to tour the remarkable Fabric of India exhibit.

Sept. 21

The Friends of Selby Library invites you to get loud at the library at this annual music fest, with area bands performing 25-minute sets from 3 p.m. through the evening.

Sept. 21

Snook Haven presents an afternoon of classic rock, Americana, original songs, covers and more at the old-Florida eatery right on the Myakka River.

Sept. 21

Free admission alert: The Bishop, The Ringling and Historic Spanish Point are all offering free admission Saturday, thanks to the Smithsonian Museums Day initiative. You have to download a ticket first at smithsonianmag.com/museumday/museum-day-2019/.