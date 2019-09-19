Single-Family Home Sales Increase in Sarasota-Manatee; Inventory Decreases

According to new data from the Realtor Association of Sarasota-Manatee, in August 2019, single-family home sales increased, pushing sales volume up to $279.6 million in Sarasota and $267.3 million in Manatee. Real estate inventory decreased across the two-county area this month, while home prices rose in Manatee County. Median prices also declined slightly in Sarasota County to $280,000 for single-family homes and $231,000 for condos; Manatee County continued to increase year-over-year, to $317,000 for single-family homes and $205,000 for condos. Sarasota single-family home inventory decreased by 10.3 percent, to a 3.5-month supply, while the condo market increased by 7.3 percent to a 4.4-month supply. In Manatee County, single-family home inventory decreased by 15.4 percent, to a 3.3-month supply; condos are at a 3.6-month supply, showing no change from this time last year. For more information, click here.