Sarasota Farmers Market Returns to South Lemon Avenue

The Sarasota Farmers Market will return to South Lemon Avenue, including State Street, starting Saturday, Oct. 26. Last fall, vendors who usually set up on Lemon Avenue south of Main Street and those who set up on State Street moved operations to First Street and the area around City Hall to accommodate construction of The Mark, which will include 157 residences, 35,000 square feet of retail space and 11,000 square feet of office space. The project is expected to be completed this fall. The market is open 7 a.m.-1 p.m. every Saturday, rain or shine.