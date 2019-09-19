Mark Your Calendar for These Six Fall Plant Fairs

Saturday, Sept. 21, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

One of the Sarasota Succulent Society’s three big annual public sales, offering bargain prices on many kinds of succulent plants. At 11 a.m., an outdoor educational program will take place on the north lawn, featuring Kate Hanley of the Paradise Found Rare Plant Nursery, a local grower and seller of rare and exotic succulent plants from all over the world.

Saturday, Oct. 5, 8 to 3 p.m.

Purchase plants or crafts for your yard and explore the botanical park, too, which showcases collections of rare palms, fruits, and flowering trees, as well as three lakes, a butterfly garden, gazebo, pavilion and playground.

2019 Master Gardener Volunteer Plant Fair

Saturday, Oct. 5, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Manatee County Agriculture and Extension Service presents this annual fair, which features a wide array of Florida-friendly plants all grown and propagated by Master Gardener volunteers. A plant diagnostic clinic, too, where you can bring your ailing plant for advice.

Saturday, Oct. 12, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hundreds of shrubs, trees, palms, annuals, herbs and other plant varieties identified as "Florida-friendly" by the University of Florida available for purchase, and gardening and landscaping advice from Extension-trained Master Gardener volunteers. EdFest booths and demonstrations will highlight the array of programs and services offered through Extension, from gardening advice to youth development.

Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 12-13

The botanical gardens at the University of South Florida’s Tampa campus presents this annual fair, with plants for purchase from local plant societies and commercial growers, as well as their own Plant Shop. Plant books and plant-related items for purchase, too.

Debbi Benedict’s Benhaven Farm Open House

Friday and Saturday, Nov. 1-2 at 116 River Blvd. N., Nokomis

A tour of Benedict’s quarter-acre lot, which she has transformed into an edible landscape with more than 100 fruit trees, shrubs, vines, herbs and raised beds. $20 donation requested.