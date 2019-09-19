Historical Trolley Tours, Midcentury Modern Home Tours and More

The Cocoon House Image: Courtesy Sarasota Architectural Foundation

Saturday, Sept. 21 is the date of the next monthly tours of two midcentury modern classics designed by architect Paul Rudolph: the Cocoon House on Siesta Key and the Umbrella House in Lido Shores. The tours are led by the Sarasota Architectural Foundation.

Architects Michael Halflants and John Pichette will give a walk-through of their Solo Architecture Series exhibit, “Halflants + Pichette, Design-Build Practice 2006-2019,” at the Center for Architecture Sarasota Thursday evening, Sept. 26. Register here.

The Historical Society of Sarasota County resumes its historical trolley tours for the season Saturday, Oct. 19. Longtime guide Sue Blue, affectionately known as “Sarasota Sue,” leads the two-hour tours that include the homes of many founding residents. The tours depart at 10 a.m. from the historic Crocker Memorial Church on 12th Street between North Tamiami Trail and Cocoanut Avenue. Additional dates are Nov. 16, Dec. 7, Jan. 1 and 25, Feb. 8 and 22, March 14 and 28, and April 4.