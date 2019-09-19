Feld Entertainment COO to Keynote Bradenton Area EDC Annual Update

Juliette Feld Grossman Image: Everett Dennison

Juliette Feld Grossman, Feld Entertainment’s chief operating officer, will be the keynote speaker at the Bradenton Area Economic Development Corporation's 2019 Annual Update on Thursday, November 7, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at Feld Entertainment Studios. She will speak about the company’s growth trajectory and Feld’s views about Manatee County as a business location.

The event also will include a briefing from EDC leaders on results from the organization’s work to foster job creation and diversify Manatee County’s economy, and the organization will present the 2019 Rick Fawley Economic Development Award of Distinction to Rex Jensen, president & CEO of Schroeder-Manatee Ranch. The award recognizes an individual’s outstanding contributions to moving the local economy forward.