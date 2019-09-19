DOH-Sarasota Will Host Teen Health Fair

The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County (DOH-Sarasota) will host a free, first-of-its-kind event in Sarasota that focuses on connecting teens to available health and wellness services in our community. The Teen Health Fair is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 21, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Ringling College of Art and Design's Goldstein Library. More than 25 community vendors focused on teen health and wellness issues will be on-hand, and attendees will have the opportunity to learn firsthand about the various programs and services available to Sarasota's youth. In addition to vendors, there will be performances raffles, free wellness screenings and free lunch. The event is aimed at teens ages 12 to 19, but all are welcome.