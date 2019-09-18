Patterson Foundation Provides $250,000 for Hurricane Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Dorian Image: National Hurricane Center

The Patterson Foundation has provided a $250,000 contribution to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy’s (CDP) 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season Recovery Fund. The gift will strengthen CDP’s support for medium- and long-term recovery efforts in regions affected by Hurricane Dorian, including restoration of structures, systems and services while helping individuals and families rebound from their losses and sustain their physical, social, economic, mental, emotional and spiritual well-being. Disaster-recovery costs are expected to rise as officials continue assessing Dorian's damage, and donations typically decline following the immediate aftermath of a disaster—leaving important recovery projects underfunded. CDP focuses on increasing donor impact throughout the full life cycle of disasters by providing educational and informational services, consulting expertise to foundations and corporations, and collaboration opportunities for donors. Since 2012, The Patterson Foundation has contributed more than $3.75 million to CDP to support efforts for major disasters such as Hurricane Harvey and the Global Refugee Crisis.