Marshalls Will Open in Venice

Marshalls, the off-price retailer with more than 1,000 stores currently operating in 48 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, will open in Venice's Jacaranda Plaza at 1679 U.S. 41 Bypass S., on October 3. The store will be approximately 20,000 square feet, open from 9:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday, and plans to add approximately 60 full and part-time jobs to the area. In celebration of the Venice location, Marshalls will present a $10,000 donation to a local charity at the ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 3 at 7:30 a.m. A grand-opening event will be held the same day, from 8 a.m-10 p.m.