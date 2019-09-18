A Mullet Lesson, a Burlesque Ball and More of This Week's Best Food and Drink Events

Thursday, Sept. 19

Host Frances Newton shares her culinary knowledge in a new educational food series debuting this month at Historic Spanish Point. Each session will explore healthy tips derived from the natural world that will transform your kitchen experiences. Up first is “The Amazing Mullet,” during which attendees will learn how to whip up an enviable mullet spread. Tickets can be reserved here.

Thursday, Sept. 19

We can all have our cake and eat it, too, at this baroque-inspired event benefiting All Faiths Food Bank. Be teased and delighted by live burlesque entertainment while enjoying adult refreshments made with WhistlePig whiskey. Local bakery Petals & Sugar will be providing petit four confections, which may contain special prizes. Admittance is $15.

Friday, Sept. 20

From 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida and the Friends Leadership Council of Sarasota invite you to mix and mingle while trying a variety of beers and wines at Michael's Wine Cellar. Proceeds benefit reproductive right efforts. Tickets are $60 and can be found here.

Saturday, Sept. 21

This Saturday, Darwin Brewing will welcome the return of fall in rock-star style. The brewery will be serving special small-batch German brews in addition to hosting multiple food trucks. Live music from Dovydas and Ship of Fools and an Oktoberfest-themed photo booth will round out the entertainment. Merriment starts at 2 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21

Join the Sarasota Opera at its sixth annual Taste of Downtown benefitting the Sarasota Youth Opera. Guests will partake of a variety of culinary treats prepared by local restaurants and raise their glasses to toast the end of summer. Tickets are $75 per person and can be found here.