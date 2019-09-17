New Men's Suit Truck Brings Custom Couture to Your Doorstep

Donald Carlson with his Tweeds truck Image: Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Donald Carlson grew up around clothing (his family owns Sarasota's Carlson Cleaners ), so he understands that looking sharp means feeling sharp. When he saw a converted truck in Austin, Texas, that enabled men to get fitted for custom clothing, he knew he had to bring the idea back home. It took only a few weeks for the young entrepreneur to purchase a truck and for the wheels of Tweeds Custom Suits & Shirts to start rolling.

In an age of online retail, Carlson hasn't forgotten the power of face-to-face interactions or the pleasure of getting fitted for a couture suit. With Tweeds, he wants to create a unique and cosmopolitan experience that can be delivered to your doorstep. Stepping into the truck feels like entering a fully functional, albeit miniature, mobile salon. The crisp, cozy space features a wall of fabric swatches, plus a consultation area and lounge. Carlson wants to help men, particularly younger men, feel like sophisticated and classic gentlemen.

Inside Carlson's Tweeds truck Image: Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

So what can people expect from a Tweeds experience?

First is the discovery phase, during which Carlson works with the client to determine exactly what he is looking for. Do you want an eye-catching suit for a wedding or a sleek staple to wear around the office? After establishing the big picture, it's time to settle on the details. Almost everything is customizable, from the bounty of fine textiles and button choices to the various styles of lapels, pockets and vents. Lastly, Carlson takes a client's full measurements to ensure that the final product fits like a dream. The entire consultation lasts around one hour.

After all the information is gathered, the process of making the suit takes four to five weeks (though a rush option is available), followed by a second fitting. If any final adjustment is needed, Carlson sends the garment to a local tailor for a quick turn-around.