SouthTech, Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance to Host 'Data Dump'

SouthTech's fall 2019 Data Dump will take place Oct. 11. Image: Shutterstock

SouthTech, a technology company serving businesses in Southwest Florida, has teamed up with the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance to host the Fall 2019 Data Dump. At this biannual event, SouthTech encourages locals to recycle their old and outdated technology in a clean, sustainable way. The Data Dump will be held on Friday, October 11, in the parking lot just off of Lakewood Ranch Main Street, from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Tents will be set up, and there will be drinks and snacks for participants to enjoy while they wait for their materials to be recycled, as wel as a business card drop for the chance to win several prizes. Click here for more details.