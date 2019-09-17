  1. Eat & Drink
Dry In Style

Sarasota Woman Launches New Kitchen Product Line

Nicole Coudal is now selling kitchen towels with fun printed designs.

By Olivia Epstein 9/17/2019 at 1:26pm

Nicole Coudal with some of her designs

Image: Courtesy Photo

Sarasota food blogger Nicole Coudal is launching a new product line called Delicious Dried Goods and her first offering is a collection of flour-sack dish towels. "These towels are an extension of my blog, which is all about cooking and enjoying good food," Coudal says, according to a press release. "But that all results in cleanup, which is when we need to reach for a reliable towel."

To create a dependable towel, you need to know what to look for, which is why Coudal, creator of cooking blog My Delicious Blog, was the perfect candidate for creating a new and improved version of the kitchen necessity. The towel is 100 percent cotton, large, lint-free and has a corner loop that makes it easy to hang up, and each one comes printed with a fun design created by Coudal and her husband, Brendan Coudal.

Coudal's towels can be purchased on mydeliciousblog.com.

