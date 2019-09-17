Michael Saunders and Company Launches 'Nowhere But Here' Campaign

An image from Michael Saunders and Company's new branding campaign. Image: Courtesy Photo

Michael Saunders & Company recently relaunched its NowhereButHere.net microsite, the first step in a larger brand initiative to connect the company’s values and vision to the the local community. The microsite's goal is to be equal parts resource and love letter to Sarasota and the many dynamic people and communities in and around it; the launch comes after more than a year of research and development. It will not replace the current MichaelSaunders.com. The company will also begin using new textures, illustrations, gradients and visuals in upcoming advertisements, as well SaundersBest, its semi-annual publication that showcases local properties of distinction. Visit NowhereButHere.net for more.