'Sarasota in Motion' Plan Enters Second Phase

“Sarasota in Motion,” the city's first transportation master plan, has entered its second phase with the launch of an interactive online map. The map, now available at SarasotaInMotion.com, is intended to be a place where the public can share comments and ideas for transportation improvements, such as street safety, travel time to work, expanded travel options and more. Citizens can zoom in on specific streets, intersections and routes on the interactive map and post comments and ideas, which will shape the city’s vision and action plan to answer these questions. When it is completed, Sarasota in Motion will serve as a playbook for how the city not only invests in transportation infrastructure, but also how it achieves the community’s larger quality-of-life goals. For more information on the transportation master plan, to provide input or to subscribe to the Sarasota in Motion email list for future updates and events, visit SarasotaInMotion.com.