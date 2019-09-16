Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation Receives $800,000 Donation

Sarasota Memorial Hospital Image: Courtesy Photo

The Louis and Gloria Flanzer Philanthropic Trust has donated $800,000 to the Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation to support the Emergency Medicine Graduate Medical Education Program at Sarasota Memorial Hospital (SMH). The gift will fund new medical equipment for patient care and training medical residents in the ER residency program. It will also fund the purchase of patient simulators or mannequins that enable medical professionals to hone their skills without risk to actual patients.

SMH's Emergency Medicine Residency Program was established to meet healthcare and physician workforce needs in the Sarasota area and surrounding communities. The three-year program enrolls nine medical school graduates each year; once their training is complete, they will be able to take their emergency medicine board certification test.