Ringling College Ranks Globally in The Rookies World School Rankings

This week, two Ringling College of Art and Design programs were ranked the top global programs in their field in The Rookies World School Rankings, an annual awards and mentor platform open to young creatives in film, animation, games, VR, motion graphics and architecture visualization. Rankings are based on the quality of student work submitted to a judging panel.

Ringling's motion design department was ranked No. 2 on the “Top Six 3D Motion Graphics Schools 2019" list, and its game art program was named No. 3 game design program, as well as the top degree program among the “Top 10 Game Design Schools 2019.” Fourth-year motion design student Douglas Alberts was also named "Rookie of the Year" for 3D motion graphics, and the department took three of the 16 finalist spots in the category. The programs were selected out of 3,548 entrants from 500 schools, 89 countries, and 38,838 uploads.