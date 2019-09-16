  1. News & City Life
  2. Business

Awards

Ringling College Ranks Globally in The Rookies World School Rankings

The Rookies is an annual awards and mentor platform open to young creatives in film, animation, games, VR, motion graphics and architecture visualization.

By Staff 9/16/2019 at 5:06pm

Image: Shutterstock

This week, two Ringling College of Art and Design programs were ranked the top global programs in their field in The Rookies World School Rankings, an annual awards and mentor platform open to young creatives in film, animation, games, VR, motion graphics and architecture visualization. Rankings are based on the quality of student work submitted to a judging panel.

Ringling's motion design department was ranked No. 2 on the “Top Six 3D Motion Graphics Schools 2019" list, and its game art program was named No. 3 game design program, as well as the top degree program among the “Top 10 Game Design Schools 2019.”  Fourth-year motion design student Douglas Alberts was also named "Rookie of the Year" for 3D motion graphics, and the department took three of the 16 finalist spots in the category. The programs were selected out of 3,548 entrants from 500 schools, 89 countries, and 38,838 uploads. 

Filed under
Ringling College of Art and Design
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Restaurant Review

Chef Wei Ren Brings His Ramen to Bradenton

08/01/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Business School

High School Students Created Sauces Lining Publix Shelves

08/02/2019 Photography by Cooper Levey-Baker

Patio Pups

Seven Fun Spots to Dine With Your Doggie

09/16/2019 With Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Wine Time

Want to Join a Wine Club? Here's What You Need to Know

09/12/2019 By Bob McGinn

More Shore

Shore on Longboat Key Opens

09/11/2019 By Olivia Epstein

Weekly Planner

A Sangria Showdown and More of This Week's Top Food and Drink Events

09/11/2019 With Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Arts & Entertainment

It's On

Watch Three Painters Face Off in Artistic Combat at Art Ovation

08/05/2019 By Olivia Letts

Book club

What We're Reading: Five Top Book Picks From Our Office

08/05/2019 By Hanna Powers

Inspo on the go

What's in His Bag: Ringling College Instructor George Cwirko-Godycki

09/13/2019 With Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Rowing

Nathan Benderson Park to Host 2022 International Dragon Boat Federation Club Crew World Championships

09/12/2019 By Staff

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: Sept. 12-18

09/12/2019 By Ilene Denton

Slime time

'Slime Blowout' Coming to Sarasota Next Month

09/11/2019 By Olivia Epstein

Fashion & Shopping

Travel Time

Planning a Vacation? Let These Pieces Do the Heavy Lifting

05/30/2019 By Megan McDonald

Licensed To Grill

Barbecue Must-Haves to Heat Up Your Summer

07/01/2019 By Heather Saba

Inspo on the go

What's in His Bag: Ringling College Instructor George Cwirko-Godycki

09/13/2019 With Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Let's Get Physical

We Tried It: Yoga and Cycling Class

09/05/2019 By Heather Dunhill

Tailgate Time

September Is for College Football. Here Are Four Game Day Essentials

09/01/2019 By Heather Saba

👜👜👜👜👜

What's in Her Bag: Pure Barre Owner Lindsay Peirce

08/16/2019 By Hanna Powers

Home & Real Estate

What Your Money Can Buy

What $9 Million Will Buy You on Longboat Key

07/01/2019 By Staff

Just Add Water

Dive Into These Three Prize-Winning Swimming Pools

07/01/2019 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A 1930s Mansion on St. Armands

09/13/2019 By Robert Plunket

Real Estate

Mister Sparky Purchases Bradenton Property for Regional HQ

09/12/2019 By Staff

Real Estate

Michael Saunders & Company Adds New Agent to Lakewood Ranch Office

09/10/2019 By Staff

Workshops

Sarasota County to Host Flood Zone, Structural Modification Workshops This Fall

09/05/2019 By Staff

News & City Life

Lost World

Remnants of Ancient Civilizations Are Still Around Us, But They’re Vanishing Fast

05/30/2019 By Brad Edmonson

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Unconditional Surrender

05/30/2019 Illustrations by John Pirman

Awards

Ringling College Ranks Globally in The Rookies World School Rankings

09/16/2019 By Staff

Awards

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast Named 'Agency of the Year'

09/16/2019 By Staff

Redistricting

Sarasota County to Host Redistricting Open Houses Starting Sept. 18

09/13/2019 By Staff

Breaking News

Sarasota YMCA to Reopen as 'Save Our Y' Fitness Centers

09/13/2019 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Grand Getaways

Grand Florida Hotels

05/27/2019

And They're Off!

Free One-Mile Beach Runs Begin This Month

05/30/2019 By Ilene Denton

Travel

SRQ Airport Sets All-Time Passenger Record for July

08/16/2019 By Staff

Travel

Allegiant Adds Service to Eight New Cities From Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport

08/13/2019 By Staff

Im-peck-able

Nine Ways to 'Birdscape' Your Yard

08/07/2019 By Hanna Powers

Summertime sadness

How to Survive a Breakup, Sarasota Style

08/05/2019 By Olivia Letts

Health & Fitness

Fearless Fitness

We Tried It: Yoga With Tigers

05/29/2019 By Olivia Letts

Infectious Diseases

Sarasota County Residents and Visitors Urged to Get Vaccinated Against Measles

06/03/2019 Photography by Staff

Philanthropy

Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation Receives $800,000 Donation

09/16/2019 By Staff

Dance Party

Neuro Challenge Foundation, Sarasota Ballet Partner to Provide Dance Classes to Parkinson's Patients

09/10/2019 By Staff

Health News

Bradenton's Remote Area Medical Free Clinic Seeks Volunteers

09/09/2019 By Staff

You Spin Me

Five Reasons to Invest in a Hula Hoop

09/09/2019 With Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Weddings

Together Fur-ever

Bow Wow Vows: Six Local Couples Tie the Knot Alongside Their Pets

08/01/2019

To Have and To Cold

Cool Ideas For Your Hot Summer Wedding

07/18/2019 By Hanna Powers

Bubble bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Health & Fitness
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Best of Sarasota
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe