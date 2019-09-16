Seven Fun Spots to Dine With Your Doggie

Did you know that Florida is one of the few states that allow dogs on restaurant patios? Lucky us! There's no need to leave your canine friend at home with these dog-friendly local eateries:

While JDub's large outdoor seating area is always dog-friendly, the brewery takes its canine appreciation a step further by hosting JDogs Day the first Sunday of each month. Relax in the sunshine and sip a cold one while you and your pooch make some new friends. There are even vendors on site selling fun pet accouterments.

Situated right next to the water, both you and your pup can keep your paws in the sand while enjoying the bayside views. O'Leary's offers a full bar and classic Florida food such as gator bites and grilled mahi mahi. After sipping on a frozen cocktail, you can take your date for a walk around the harbor.

Does your hound love sports as much as you do? Now, neither one of you has to miss a game thanks to Irish 31's patio, featuring eight televisions for maximum viewing potential. The new restaurant even has water bowls and treats for four-legged friends, making sure that everyone on your team is well cared for.

This charming French bakery, restaurant and café located on Main Street is a picture-perfect place to people-watch downtown with your puppers. Enjoy a signature crêpe and a mimosa while you both pretend you've been transported to the streets of Paris. T rès magnifique! (You can also pack your pup for a meal on the patio at the Cooper Creek C'est La Vie! location.)

Not only is man's best friend allowed in the large picnicking area outside, but Big Top's tasting room is also dog-friendly for friendly dogs. Snag one of your favorite brews (or a flight to sample a variety) and grab some grub from the rotating food truck before choosing where you want to kick back and chill.

There's nothing fishy about wanting to enjoy a seafood brunch with your dog. Walt's seaside-themed patio is open to furry companions each day until 4 p.m. Stop by for the fresh catch, a jalapeño margarita or perhaps a serving of hush puppies.