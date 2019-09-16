Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast Named 'Agency of the Year'

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast staff Image: Courtesy Photo

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast has been recognized as the Large Agency of the Year by Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. The agency was selected based on growth in the number of children served, quality and length of mentoring matches, and increased revenues, which ensure the agency can continue to grow and serve more children. Over the past year, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast has served more than 1,800 youths across a 10 county footprint.