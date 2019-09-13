Sarasota YMCA to Reopen as 'Save Our Y' Fitness Centers

As we previously reported, the Sarasota Family YMCA announced that its board has voted to agree in principle to an offer by Dreamers Academy, Save Our Y and Project Stoked to keep both its Berlin and Evalyn Sadlier Jones fitness centers open beyond the previously announced date of September 13, 2019.

That means the Sarasota Family YMCA Fitness Centers will close today, Friday, September 13, at 5 p.m. However, the facilities will reopen as the "Save Our Y" Fitness Centers this Monday, Sept. 16, at 9 a.m. The two branches will remain open for the near future, allowing more time to hammer out the details of a long-term agreement regarding the sale of the facilities' assets.

Over the weekend, according to Save Our Y, a short-term lease will be executed between the Sarasota Family YMCA and Save Our Y; the staff of the Sarasota Family YMCA will be offered employment with Save Our Y; and preparations will be made for opening the facilities on Monday at 9 a.m. Beginning that morning, members will need to register as a member of Save Our Y, which is promising Y-goers familiar faces, their favorite classes, hot coffee and the fellowship members have come to expect. For more information, visit saveoury.org.