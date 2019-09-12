Your Top 5 Things to Do: Sept. 12-18

Sept. 13

Yes, it’s mid-September, but the merchants of downtown Venice are getting a head start on fall with this novel beer-tasting party. For $10, you get a mini-stein to fill with various beers as you stop in at participating shops, all set to the music of a traditional German band.

Sept. 18-Oct. 6

The Players presents the high-energy, rock ‘n’ roll infused Tim Rice-Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2019. (How is that possible?!)

Sept. 12

Something for everybody at the Sarasota Orchestra’s kickoff chamber concert of the season, with performances by the Sarasota Brass Quintet, woodwinds and string ensembles. A casual, 5:30 p.m. concert at Holley Hall.

Sept. 15

A different yoga instructor leads classes every 30 minutes at this yoga marathon in beautiful Payne Park. Stop by for a class, or two, or even three. $5 donation suggested.

Sept. 12-Nov. 10

We don’t often send you off to Tampa, but this new exhibit of two important works by the famed late artist, Yellow Door (1983) and Untitled (Word on Wood) (1985), at the Tampa Museum of Art piques our interest. It’s part of a larger exhibit of works by Basquiat, Purvis Young and 20th- and 21st-century Haitian Vodou flags. If you’re a Ringling Museum member at the reciprocal level, you get in free.