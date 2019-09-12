  1. Arts & Entertainment
Your Top 5 Things to Do: Sept. 12-18

A Venice Oktoberfest, Payne Park yoga festival and more.

By Ilene Denton 9/12/2019

Downtown Venice Oktoberfest

Sept. 13

Yes, it’s mid-September, but the merchants of downtown Venice are getting a head start on fall with this novel beer-tasting party. For $10, you get a mini-stein to fill with various beers as you stop in at participating shops, all set to the music of a traditional German band. 

Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Sept. 18-Oct. 6

The Players presents the high-energy, rock ‘n’ roll infused Tim Rice-Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2019. (How is that possible?!)

Image: Courtesy Sarasota Orchestra

Chamber Soiree: "Musical Melange"

Sept. 12

Something for everybody at the Sarasota Orchestra’s kickoff chamber concert of the season, with performances by the Sarasota Brass Quintet, woodwinds and string ensembles. A casual, 5:30 p.m. concert at Holley Hall.

Sarasota Yoga Festival at Payne Park

Sept. 15

A different yoga instructor leads classes every 30 minutes at this yoga marathon in beautiful Payne Park. Stop by for a class, or two, or even three. $5 donation suggested. 

Jean-Michel Basquiat: One Master Artist /Two Masterpieces

Sept. 12-Nov. 10

We don’t often send you off to Tampa, but this new exhibit of two important works by the famed late artist, Yellow Door (1983) and Untitled (Word on Wood) (1985), at the Tampa Museum of Art piques our interest. It’s part of a larger exhibit of works by Basquiat, Purvis Young and 20th- and 21st-century Haitian Vodou flags. If you’re a Ringling Museum member at the reciprocal level, you get in free.

Sports

Sarasota Yoga Festival at Payne Park

$5 donation Payne Park

The yoga community will come together to hold a class per 30 minutes with a different yoga instructors, 14 total.

Classical Music

Sarasota Orchestra Chamber Soirées: Musical Mélange

5:30 PM Holley Hall

The 2019/2020 Chamber Soirée season kicks off with a wide ranging program offering something for every listener.

Theater

"Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat"

The Players Theatre

The Players Centre for Performing Arts presents the Tim Rice-Andrew Lloyd Webber musical.

Food & Drink

Oktoberfest

$10 Downtown Venice

Downtown Venice's fall-themed beer tasting and shopping party.

