Jon F. Swift Construction Awarded Legacy Trail Extension Contract

Jon F. Swift Construction has been awarded the contract for Legacy Trail Extension project by Sarasota County. The project includes building approximately 8 miles of paved, multi-use trail for non-motorized traffic, from the Hugh Culverhouse Nature Park to north of Fruitville Road in the City of Sarasota, as well as the 4.5 miles that will be the North Port Connector. Construction is anticipated to begin in early 2020.