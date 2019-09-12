Annual Monofilament Cleanup Will Take Place October 5

A brown pelican Image: Shutterstock

On Saturday, Oct. 5, Sarasota Bay Watch, Florida Audubon and Save Our Seabirds will host the 11th annual monofilament cleanup, during which volunteers will clean monofilament (fishing line) and other fishing gear from mangroves and bridges in your community. Entanglement of shorebirds by fishing line is a threat to bird survival; in previous cleanups, volunteers have found as many as four entangled birds during the four-hour event.

Attendees are welcome to clean the bridges and piers, mangroves and shoreline habitat via kayak, and more inaccessible places via boat. The event will start at the Sarasota Sailing Squadron at 8:30 a.m., and volunteers are welcome to spread out from Bradenton to Venice; afterwards, volunteers will reconvene at the Sailing Squadron for a light lunch. For more information, click here.