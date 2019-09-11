Shore on Longboat Key Opens

Shore's Longboat Key location Image: Dan Goltz

The second location of the popular Shore restaurant and clothing store has opened at 800 Broadway St., Longboat Key. The new outpost shares many of the same details as its sister location on St. Armands Circle, including most of the menu, the signature retail store and the cozy, television-free environment.

Shore's Longboat Key location Image: Dan Goltz

Boasting 400 feet of clear, panoramic views of Sarasota Bay, the new Shore seems poised to become a Longboat Key staple. The restaurant features what owner Tom Leonard calls "stadium-style" seating, with a slanted design that gives every table an uninterrupted view of the water, and the outdoor seating area is covered by a retractable roof. Leonard says he wants the restaurant to be warm and intimate, but modern at the same time. Construction was delayed after the building caught fire last October. Leonard credits the Longboat Key Fire Rescue Department and the support of Longboat residents for the completion of the restaurant.

Shore's Longboat Key location Image: Dan Goltz

The new Shore also boasts a 300-foot dock that can accommodate virtually any length of boat. Leonard hopes to draw in boaters from around the area. “I think we’ve been given a unique opportunity to create a destination for people from Naples up to St. Pete," he says.

The new Shore is located at 800 Broadway St., Longboat Key. For more info, call (941) 259-4600 or visit the restaurant's website.