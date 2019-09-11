Florida Division of Emergency Management, FPL to Send Water to Bahamas for Relief

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) and Florida Power and Light (FPL) are donating 590,000 bottles of water to the Bahamas for Hurricane Dorian relief. FDEM is contributing 10 truckloads of water bottles (totaling 311,000 bottles); FPL is donating nine truckloads (totaling 279,000 bottles). The bottles are being shipped to Florida ports, from which they will be transported to the Bahamas.

Other corporate and individual donations to the Bahamas include $250,000 from Delta Airlines in addition to its $1 million grant as an Annual Disaster Giving Program partner; logistics to transport humanitarian assistance from Tropical Shipping, in partnership with Carnival Corporation; 250 team members, equipment and supplies from TECO; 50,000 cans of water from the Florida Beverage Association, in coordination with Miller-Coors; unlimited calling and texting data from the U.S. to the Bahamas from Sept. 2-Sept. 9, as well as a $100,000 grant to the Miami-Dade United Way, from Verizon; free calls to the Bahamas from the U.S. and waived roaming fees in the Bahamas from Sept. 2 and Sept. 9 from Sprint; a $250,000 donation to help relief efforts from Publix Supermarket Charities, as well as a fundraising campaign that has so far donated more than $1 million; $1 million from Lennar Corporation, as well as a dollar-for-dollar associate matching program for a total for up to $2 million; $100,000 from the Florida Republican House Caucus PAC to be used for relief efforts; and 20,000 cans of water from Anheuser-Busch.

To see how local organizations are coming together for Bahamas relief, click here.