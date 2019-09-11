A Sangria Showdown and More of This Week's Top Food and Drink Events

Through Monday, Sept. 30

All month long, Columbia is hosting its annual Community Harvest promotion. After notifying their server, patrons can select from 16 local nonprofits (or write in their own) so that 5 percent of the bill's total will be donated to their charity of choice. Beneficiaries for this year's harvest include Cat Depot, the Animal Rescue Coalition, the Boys & Girls Club, Mote Marine and more.

Friday, Sept. 13

Venice MainStreet, Inc will be hosting its second annual Oktoberfest and craft beer experience from 5 to 8 p.m. Guests will pick up a sampling stein and map from the event kiosk before setting off to each downtown location offering a fall-themed brew. Live traditional German music will fill the streets and select restaurants will have special menu items available during the event. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online, at the Venice MainStreet office or at the event.

Friday, Sept. 13

Parenting Matters is hosting its fifth annual Sangria Showdown fundraiser benefiting parental education and support. Nine local eateries, including Bonefish Grill, Tamaimi Tap, Restaurant Edelweiss and Mattison's, will face off to see who makes the finest sangria in town. On top of the taste-test competition, special hors d'oeuvres and entertainment will be provided. The event runs from 6 to 9 p.m. and the $35 tickets can be found here.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Join Big Top Brewing Company from 5 to 10:30 p.m. in celebrating the return of the brewery's seasonal Pumpkin Stiltskin pumpkin ale. In addition to live music from Triggerfish, there will be eight food trucks and a variety of fall-themed treats for guests to enjoy. The event is child- and pet-friendly.

Wednesday, Sept. 18

Let Batman and a cold one help you through hump day with a screening of The Dark Knight in the Motorworks beer garden. The free film starts at 8 p.m. and complimentary popcorn will also be provided. Arrive early to snag a prime seat or bring a blanket to watch picnic-style. Canine friends are welcome to attend.