Ringling College President Named to '500 Most Influential Business Leaders in Florida' List

Dr. Larry Thompson Image: Courtesy Photo

Dr. Larry R. Thompson, president of Ringling College of Art and Design, has been named one of the "Top 500 Most Influential Business Leaders in Florida" by Florida Trend magazine. According to the magazine, the Florida 500 “highlights the 500 most influential executives in different economic sectors throughout the state.”

Listed in the education category, Florida Trend credits Thompson with moving Ringling College of Art and Design from “a nice little art school” to “one of the pre-eminent art and design colleges in the world.” The founding executive director of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland and president of Ringling College of Art and Design since 1999, Thompson has shepherded the institution through a period of sustained growth, from 800 students upon his arrival to a current student body of nearly 1,680. The full 2019 Florida 500 listing is available online here.