Neuro Challenge Foundation, Sarasota Ballet Partner to Provide Dance Classes to Parkinson's Patients

Sarasota Ballet and the Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson's have partnered to provide dance classes to Parkinson's patients and their caregivers. Image: Shutterstock

Starting in October, people with Parkinson’s and their care partners will be able to dance with The Sarasota Ballet through its partnership with the Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson's. Parkinson’s is a progressive, neurodegenerative disease with no known cure. However, studies show that dance helps improve mobility, balance and gait by addressing Parkinson's motor symptoms, which include resting tremors, slowness of movement and difficulties with balance, as well as non-motor symptoms such as anxiety, pain, and sleep disorders. The partnership grew from the efforts of Kate Honea, principal dancer and assistant ballet mistress for The Sarasota Ballet. For the past several years, Honea has worked as both an advocate and teacher for the positive impact dance can have on Parkinson’s patients.