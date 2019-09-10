Michael Saunders & Company Adds New Agent to Lakewood Ranch Office

Tim Koons-McGee Image: Courtesy Photo

Michael Saunders & Company has welcomed Tim Koons-McGee to its Lakewood Ranch office. Koons-McGee has had a long history on both the sales and listing sides of the real estate industry; he and his husband started a small manufacturing and retail business ten years ago. Prior to selling their company, they grew that business into nine retail locations, with wholesale regional representation in over 500 stores in the south and southeast. A graduate of Princeton University, he has a degree in economics and was an accomplished swimmer and water polo player.