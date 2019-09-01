  1. Home & Real Estate
  2. Real Estate

Article

What $280,000 Will Buy in Lakewood Ranch

By Ilene Denton 9/1/2019 at 9:10am Published in the September 2019 issue of Sarasota Magazine

17650 Camden Drive, Lakewood Ranch

Image: Courtesy Photo 

From $279,920

17650 Camden Drive, Lakewood Ranch

The Seagrove model at Del Webb’s active-adult community in Lakewood Ranch is a single-story attached villa with two bedrooms and two baths in 1,448 square feet of living space. Completion is expected in October. Del Webb Lakewood Ranch, (941) 260-0370

8271 Redonda Loop, Lakewood Ranch

Image: Courtesy Photo 

$859,036

8271 Redonda Loop, Lakewood Ranch

Toll Brothers’ 3,640-square-foot, move-in ready Maxwell Antilles at The Isles at Lakewood Ranch has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and a three-car garage, heated swimming pool and spa. It’s one of 15 home designs offered at the gated community east of I-75 off University Parkway. Toll Brothers, (844) 871-7466

160 Whittier Drive, Lido Key

Image: Courtesy Photo 

$7.5 million

160 Whittier Drive, Lido Key

This custom, gated contemporary home set on 135 feet of North Lido Beach, built in 2013, has floor-to-ceiling glass walls to capture Gulf views. Judy Kepecz-Hayes, Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate, (941) 587-1700

Filed under
Lido Key, lakewood ranch, real estate
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Restaurant Review

Chef Wei Ren Brings His Ramen to Bradenton

08/01/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Business School

High School Students Created Sauces Lining Publix Shelves

08/02/2019 Photography by Cooper Levey-Baker

Safe mode

How to Prep Your Kitchen Before Hurricane Dorian Arrives

08/30/2019 By Judi Gallagher

Weekly Planner

Cocktails and Video Games, a Beer Dinner and More of This Week's Top Food and Drink Events

08/28/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Fly fruit

Discover the Rambutan

08/27/2019 With Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Havana gold

Four Excellent Spots for Cuban Food (And One Excellent Recipe for Flan)

08/26/2019 By Judi Gallagher

Arts & Entertainment

It's On

Watch Three Painters Face Off in Artistic Combat at Art Ovation

08/05/2019 By Olivia Letts

Book club

What We're Reading: Five Top Book Picks From Our Office

08/05/2019 By Hanna Powers

Mr. Chatterbox

Mr. Chatterbox Does Doping Duty at the Under 23 World Rowing Championships

09/01/2019 By Robert Plunket

What I've Learned

Tennis Pro Jimmy Arias on Young Stardom, Starting Over and Coaching

09/01/2019 By David Hackett

History Buffs

A Sarasota Duo's Historical Experiences Educate and Entertain

08/30/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: Aug. 29-Sept. 4

08/29/2019 By Ilene Denton

Fashion & Shopping

Travel Time

Planning a Vacation? Let These Pieces Do the Heavy Lifting

05/30/2019 By Megan McDonald

Licensed To Grill

Barbecue Must-Haves to Heat Up Your Summer

07/01/2019 By Heather Saba

Tailgate Time

September Is for College Football. Here Are Four Game Day Essentials

09/01/2019 By Heather Saba

👜👜👜👜👜

What's in Her Bag: Pure Barre Owner Lindsay Peirce

08/16/2019 By Hanna Powers

With our powers combined

How to Get Your CBD Fix and Your Caffeine Fix at the Same Time

08/08/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Summertime sadness

How to Survive a Breakup, Sarasota Style

08/05/2019 By Olivia Letts

Home & Real Estate

What Your Money Can Buy

What $9 Million Will Buy You on Longboat Key

07/01/2019 By Staff

Just Add Water

Dive Into These Three Prize-Winning Swimming Pools

07/01/2019 By Ilene Denton

Article

What $280,000 Will Buy in Lakewood Ranch

09/01/2019 By Ilene Denton

Home View

Trend Report: What Today's Home Buyers Want

09/01/2019 By Ilene Denton

Design Matters

Longtime City Manager Ken Thompson’s Midcentury Modern Home Comes on the Market

09/01/2019 By Robert Plunket

Real Estate

Residence Inn Planned for Fruitville Road

08/28/2019 By Staff

News & City Life

Lost World

Remnants of Ancient Civilizations Are Still Around Us, But They’re Vanishing Fast

05/30/2019 By Brad Edmonson

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Unconditional Surrender

05/30/2019 Illustrations by John Pirman

Down a Lazy River

At Ginnie Springs, Commune With Friends—Not Just Nature

09/01/2019 By Isaac Eger

Down a Lazy River

Your Guide to Tubing on Four of Florida's Coolest Spring-Fed Rivers

09/01/2019 By Isaac Eger

Down a Lazy River

Ichetucknee Springs Is a Nature Lover's Tubing Experience

09/01/2019 By Isaac Eger

Down a Lazy River

Weeki Wachee Springs Offers Family-Friendly Floats

09/01/2019 By Isaac Eger

Travel & Outdoors

Grand Getaways

Grand Florida Hotels

05/27/2019

And They're Off!

Free One-Mile Beach Runs Begin This Month

05/30/2019 By Ilene Denton

Travel

SRQ Airport Sets All-Time Passenger Record for July

08/16/2019 By Staff

Travel

Allegiant Adds Service to Eight New Cities From Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport

08/13/2019 By Staff

Im-peck-able

Nine Ways to 'Birdscape' Your Yard

08/07/2019 By Hanna Powers

Summertime sadness

How to Survive a Breakup, Sarasota Style

08/05/2019 By Olivia Letts

Health & Fitness

Fearless Fitness

We Tried It: Yoga With Tigers

05/29/2019 By Olivia Letts

Infectious Diseases

Sarasota County Residents and Visitors Urged to Get Vaccinated Against Measles

06/03/2019 Photography by Staff

Hurricanes

Blood Donations Needed as Hurricane Dorian Moves Towards Florida

08/28/2019 By Staff

Touch Points

Massage Therapy Can Benefit Trauma Survivors

08/27/2019 By Hannah Wallace

Breaking News

Deal Reached to Keep Sarasota YMCA Fitness Branches Open

08/21/2019 By Staff

New Hires

All Star Children’s Foundation Appoints Clinical Team for Outpatient Treatment Center

08/16/2019 By Staff

Weddings

Together Fur-ever

Bow Wow Vows: Six Local Couples Tie the Knot Alongside Their Pets

08/01/2019

To Have and To Cold

Cool Ideas For Your Hot Summer Wedding

07/18/2019 By Hanna Powers

Bubble bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Health & Fitness
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Best of Sarasota
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe