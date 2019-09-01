What $280,000 Will Buy in Lakewood Ranch

17650 Camden Drive, Lakewood Ranch Image: Courtesy Photo

From $279,920

17650 Camden Drive, Lakewood Ranch

The Seagrove model at Del Webb’s active-adult community in Lakewood Ranch is a single-story attached villa with two bedrooms and two baths in 1,448 square feet of living space. Completion is expected in October. Del Webb Lakewood Ranch, (941) 260-0370

8271 Redonda Loop, Lakewood Ranch Image: Courtesy Photo

$859,036

8271 Redonda Loop, Lakewood Ranch

Toll Brothers’ 3,640-square-foot, move-in ready Maxwell Antilles at The Isles at Lakewood Ranch has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and a three-car garage, heated swimming pool and spa. It’s one of 15 home designs offered at the gated community east of I-75 off University Parkway. Toll Brothers, (844) 871-7466

160 Whittier Drive, Lido Key Image: Courtesy Photo

$7.5 million

160 Whittier Drive, Lido Key

This custom, gated contemporary home set on 135 feet of North Lido Beach, built in 2013, has floor-to-ceiling glass walls to capture Gulf views. Judy Kepecz-Hayes, Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate, (941) 587-1700