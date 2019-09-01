September's Perfect Party: Flesh-Eating Bacteria Edition

Jeff Masters

September is the dreaded month when Cape Verde monster hurricanes (remember Irma?) take aim at Florida. We’ll ask the co-founder of Weather Underground and co-author of its must-read Category 6 blog for his latest forecast.

Stephanie Peabody Image: Rob Jones

Stephanie Peabody

The head of the new Brain Health Initiative helped Lakewood Ranch get named the country’s “Best Wellness Environment” by ideal-LIVING magazine. We’ll expect smart repartee and a round of brain games.

Christine Johnson Image: Rob Jones

Christine Johnson

Oh, how we need an environmental hero right now, and the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast’s leader fits the bill, proposing rescuing Bobby Jones golf course by making it a public preserve and landing funds to save scrub-jays, too.

Emanne Beasha Image: Rob Jones

Emanne Beasha

North Port slapped down Sarasota in the culture wars when the 10-year-old hometown soprano stunned the judges on America’s Got Talent with a dazzling aria from Puccini’s Turandot. True confession: We cried when we watched.

Flesh-Eating Bacterium

Yes, guests with special dietary needs must be accommodated, but we’ll keep our distance from this menacing life form that’s been making warm Gulf waters dangerous—and even deadly.