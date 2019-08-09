Williams Parker Attorney Selected as Florida Institute of CPAs Emerging Leader

Jamie Koepsel Image: Courtesy Photo

Williams Parker attorney Jamie E. Koepsel has been selected as one of the Florida Institute of CPAs 2019-2020 Emerging Leaders. Koepsel focuses on corporate and tax law; he earned an LL.M in taxation as well as his law degree from the University of Florida, and graduated with a B.B.A in accountancy and a second major in English from the University of Notre Dame. He also received an estate planning certificate and earned awards for high grades from the University of Florida College of Law.