Your Top 5 Things to Do: Aug. 8-14

The cast of Dog Days Theatre's Harbor. Image: Courtesy Dog Days Theatre

Aug. 6-25

Dogs Days Theatre presents this Chad Beguelin comedy about Ted and Kevin, a gay couple living happily in the Hamptons until Kevin’s sister shows up with her daughter—and a baby in utero. Onstage in the FS Center’s Cook Theatre.

Aug. 8-25

Something’s coming, and it’s bound to be something good, when the community theater troupe opens its 2019-2020 season with the classic Leonard Bernstein-Stephen Sondheim musical.

Aug. 10

Just in time for the 50th anniversary of Woodstock (!?!), get out the tie-dye shirts and head to the downtown Sarasota farmers market for a celebration of the Sixties, complete with Best Dressed Hippie contest, a display of vintage VWs, live music and more.

Aug. 10

It’s Shark Week, that time of year when Mote Aquarium celebrates all things shark related. The fun culminates Saturday morning with the Fins and Fun Family Festival: learn about Mote’s shark research, watch a feeding and training session, and more. While you’re at it, check out our recent talk with Mote shark scientist Dr. Robert Hueter.

A scene from Time Spy. Image: Courtesy Sean Kelly New York

Opening Aug. 11

Ringling Museum presents a different kind of animated film by Chinese artist Sun Xun. Time Spy is a 3D movie described as a “fantastical and disquieting meditation on global history, environmental collapse, power and the indifference of time to human concerns.” On view through Feb. 16 in the museum’s Ting Tsung and Wei Fong Chao Center for Asian Art.