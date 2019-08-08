Your Top 5 Things to Do: Aug. 8-14

  1. Arts & Entertainment
Mote’s Fins and Fun Family festival, Woodstock Revival party at the downtown farmers market and more.

By Ilene Denton 8/8/2019 at 12:21pm

The cast of Dog Days Theatre's Harbor.

Image: Courtesy Dog Days Theatre

Harbor

Aug. 6-25

Dogs Days Theatre presents this Chad Beguelin comedy about Ted and Kevin, a gay couple living happily in the Hamptons until Kevin’s sister shows up with her daughter—and a baby in utero. Onstage in the FS Center’s Cook Theatre.

Manatee Players Presents West Side Story

Aug. 8-25

Something’s coming, and it’s bound to be something good, when the community theater troupe opens its 2019-2020 season with the classic Leonard Bernstein-Stephen Sondheim musical. 

Image: Shutterstock

Sarasota Farmers Market Third Annual Woodstock Revival

Aug. 10

Just in time for the 50th anniversary of Woodstock (!?!), get out the tie-dye shirts and head to the downtown Sarasota farmers market for a celebration of the Sixties, complete with Best Dressed Hippie contest, a display of vintage VWs, live music and more.

Image: Conor Goulding

Fins and Fun Family Festival at Mote

Aug. 10

It’s Shark Week, that time of year when Mote Aquarium celebrates all things shark related. The fun culminates Saturday morning with the Fins and Fun Family Festival: learn about Mote’s shark research, watch a feeding and training session, and more. While you’re at it, check out our recent talk with Mote shark scientist Dr. Robert Hueter.

A scene from Time Spy.

Image: Courtesy Sean Kelly New York

Time Spy

Opening Aug. 11

Ringling Museum presents a different kind of animated film by Chinese artist Sun Xun. Time Spy is a 3D movie described as a “fantastical and disquieting meditation on global history, environmental collapse, power and the indifference of time to human concerns.” On view through Feb. 16 in the museum’s Ting Tsung and Wei Fong Chao Center for Asian Art.

