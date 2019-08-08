National Science Foundation Awards More than $1.7 Million to Mote Marine Laboratory

Dr. Erinn Muller researching coral reefs. Image: James Herlan/USGS

The National Science Foundation has awarded more than $1.7 million in funding to Mote Marine Laboratory: an amount of more than $277,000 for a project under Dr. Erin Muller’s direction to research coral disease susceptibility, and an amount of more than $1.49 million for a project under Dr. Michael Crosby’s direction to strengthen well-prepared, highly-qualified students from underrepresented minority groups in the Sarasota area who pursue careers or graduate studies in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).