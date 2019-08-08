Awards
National Science Foundation Awards More than $1.7 Million to Mote Marine Laboratory
The funding will be used to further coral reef research and strengthen underrepresented minority groups who want to pursue STEM careers.
The National Science Foundation has awarded more than $1.7 million in funding to Mote Marine Laboratory: an amount of more than $277,000 for a project under Dr. Erin Muller’s direction to research coral disease susceptibility, and an amount of more than $1.49 million for a project under Dr. Michael Crosby’s direction to strengthen well-prepared, highly-qualified students from underrepresented minority groups in the Sarasota area who pursue careers or graduate studies in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).