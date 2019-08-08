Local Scholarships Awarded to Help Strengthen Nursing Workforce

A nurse at Sarasota Memorial Hospital Image: Chad Spencer

The Suncoast Nursing Action Coalition (SNAC) has awarded 14 scholarships totaling $50,000 this month in a continuing effort to strengthen the region’s nursing workforce. The annual scholarships are part of SNAC’s multi-pronged action plan to develop a pipeline of baccalaureate-prepared nurses and ensure continued access to safe, high-quality care on the Suncoast.

SNAC scholarships are targeted toward local nurses pursuing bachelor of science in nursing degrees or higher. Since 2016, SNAC has awarded $264,000 in nursing scholarships to 72 local recipients (including those awarded today). Many have already or are slated to graduate in the next two years with BSN degrees and plan to work in the Suncoast region. Several have started work toward master’s and doctoral degrees as well. Over the years, SNAC has earmarked seven scholarships to nurses pursuing doctoral degrees because more nursing professors are needed to expand the capacity of local nursing schools.