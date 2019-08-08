  1. Health & Fitness
  2. Body & Wellness

With our powers combined

How to Get Your CBD Fix and Your Caffeine Fix at the Same Time

Thanks to one downtown shop, you can find CBD infused in one of our very favorite things: nitro cold brew.

By Cooper Levey-Baker 8/8/2019 at 8:01am

Image: Shutterstock

Cannabidiol, or CBD, is popping up everywhere in Sarasota—in retail outlets, grocery stores and even kegs of beer. Thanks to one downtown shop, you can find it infused in one of our very favorite things: nitro cold brew.

Second and Seed, a stylish CBD boutique, pours cold coffee that has been charged with nitrogen and the store's farm-to-tincture CBD from a tap for $8 a cup. Each pour includes roughly 10 milligrams of CBD, helping regular users get their daily fill or just providing a short-term boost for people more drawn in by the promise of caffeine than hemp extract.

Second and Seed's CBD-infused nitro cold brew

Image: Cooper Levey-Baker

The cold brew tastes exceptional, creamy and herbal, with enough of a kick to make your afternoon zoom by. The shop also offers a nitro CBD tea made with goji berries. Lighter than the cold brew, it has a grassy, floral bouquet and a thicker body than most cold teas.

Interested in the wide world of CBD but unsure where to start? CBD coffee and tea might just be your gateway.

Second and Seed is located at 1231 Second St., Sarasota, and is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Call (941) 260-9971 or visit the shop's website for more info.

Second and Seed

Image: Cooper Levey-Baker

 

Filed under
tea, coffee, CBD
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Restaurant Review

Chef Wei Ren Brings His Ramen to Bradenton

08/01/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Business School

High School Students Created Sauces Lining Publix Shelves

08/02/2019 Photography by Cooper Levey-Baker

With our powers combined

How to Get Your CBD Fix and Your Caffeine Fix at the Same Time

08/08/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weekly planner

A Rooftop Brunch, Frozen Custard Day and More of This Week's Top Food and Drink Events

08/06/2019 By Hanna Powers

Summertime sadness

How to Survive a Breakup, Sarasota Style

08/05/2019 By Olivia Letts

Know your bowl

Five Powerful Protein Bowls

08/05/2019 By Judi Gallagher

Arts & Entertainment

It's On

Watch Three Painters Face Off in Artistic Combat at Art Ovation

08/05/2019 By Olivia Letts

Book club

What We're Reading: Five Top Book Picks From Our Office

08/05/2019 By Hanna Powers

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: Aug. 8-14

08/08/2019 By Ilene Denton

Finance

Players Centre Names Joseph Kaminsky Center Stage Capital Campaign Chair

08/07/2019 Photography by Staff

Practical magic

Sarasota Paranormal Investigators Seek Answers

08/07/2019 By Olivia Letts

Review

Florida Studio Theatre Gets All Sexy in The Cottage

08/04/2019 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Travel Time

Planning a Vacation? Let These Pieces Do the Heavy Lifting

05/30/2019 By Megan McDonald

Licensed To Grill

Barbecue Must-Haves to Heat Up Your Summer

07/01/2019 By Heather Saba

With our powers combined

How to Get Your CBD Fix and Your Caffeine Fix at the Same Time

08/08/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Summertime sadness

How to Survive a Breakup, Sarasota Style

08/05/2019 By Olivia Letts

Beauty on a budget

The 10 Best Designer Makeup Dupes

08/02/2019 By Hanna Powers

Together Fur-ever

Bow Wow Vows: Six Local Couples Tie the Knot Alongside Their Pets

08/01/2019

Home & Real Estate

What Your Money Can Buy

What $9 Million Will Buy You on Longboat Key

07/01/2019 By Staff

Just Add Water

Dive Into These Three Prize-Winning Swimming Pools

07/01/2019 By Ilene Denton

On the Homefront

Talon Preserve Coming to Palmer Ranch, New Model Homes in Lakewood Ranch and The Founders Club, and More.

08/08/2019 By Ilene Denton

What I'm Crushing On

Sarah Baynes’ New York POV on Five Forthcoming Sarasota Design Trends

08/08/2019 With Sarah Baynes

Tool time

Nine Easy DIY Ways to Freshen up Your Home

08/08/2019 By Hanna Powers

Im-peck-able

Nine Ways to 'Birdscape' Your Yard

08/07/2019 By Hanna Powers

News & City Life

Lost World

Remnants of Ancient Civilizations Are Still Around Us, But They’re Vanishing Fast

05/30/2019 By Brad Edmonson

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Unconditional Surrender

05/30/2019 Illustrations by John Pirman

Paper Trail

Financial Experts Weigh in on the Future of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune’s Owner

08/08/2019 By Staff

Awards

National Science Foundation Awards More than $1.7 Million to Mote Marine Laboratory

08/08/2019 Photography by Staff

Elections

Supervisor of Elections Recruiting Bilingual Poll Workers

08/08/2019 By Staff

Security

Port Manatee Awarded More than $1.4 Million to Bolster Security

08/07/2019 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Grand Getaways

Grand Florida Hotels

05/27/2019

And They're Off!

Free One-Mile Beach Runs Begin This Month

05/30/2019 By Ilene Denton

Im-peck-able

Nine Ways to 'Birdscape' Your Yard

08/07/2019 By Hanna Powers

Summertime sadness

How to Survive a Breakup, Sarasota Style

08/05/2019 By Olivia Letts

Mr. Chatterbox

Where Are Sarasotans Supposed to Retire?

08/01/2019 By Robert Plunket

Bite squad

Shark Days Return to Mote Marine

07/31/2019 By Hanna Powers

Health & Fitness

Fearless Fitness

We Tried It: Yoga With Tigers

05/29/2019 By Olivia Letts

Infectious Diseases

Sarasota County Residents and Visitors Urged to Get Vaccinated Against Measles

06/03/2019 Photography by Staff

Have a Heart

Should You Get a Coronary Calcium Scan?

08/08/2019 By Hannah Wallace

Nursing

Local Scholarships Awarded to Help Strengthen Nursing Workforce

08/08/2019 By Staff

With our powers combined

How to Get Your CBD Fix and Your Caffeine Fix at the Same Time

08/08/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Wakeup call

How to Eat Breakfast Like a Champ

08/08/2019 By Hanna Powers

Weddings

Together Fur-ever

Bow Wow Vows: Six Local Couples Tie the Knot Alongside Their Pets

08/01/2019

To Have and To Cold

Cool Ideas For Your Hot Summer Wedding

07/18/2019 By Hanna Powers

Bubble bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Health & Fitness
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Best of Sarasota
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe