How to Get Your CBD Fix and Your Caffeine Fix at the Same Time

Cannabidiol, or CBD, is popping up everywhere in Sarasota—in retail outlets, grocery stores and even kegs of beer. Thanks to one downtown shop, you can find it infused in one of our very favorite things: nitro cold brew.

Second and Seed, a stylish CBD boutique, pours cold coffee that has been charged with nitrogen and the store's farm-to-tincture CBD from a tap for $8 a cup. Each pour includes roughly 10 milligrams of CBD, helping regular users get their daily fill or just providing a short-term boost for people more drawn in by the promise of caffeine than hemp extract.

Second and Seed's CBD-infused nitro cold brew Image: Cooper Levey-Baker

The cold brew tastes exceptional, creamy and herbal, with enough of a kick to make your afternoon zoom by. The shop also offers a nitro CBD tea made with goji berries. Lighter than the cold brew, it has a grassy, floral bouquet and a thicker body than most cold teas.

Interested in the wide world of CBD but unsure where to start? CBD coffee and tea might just be your gateway.

Second and Seed is located at 1231 Second St., Sarasota, and is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Call (941) 260-9971 or visit the shop's website for more info.