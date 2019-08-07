Players Centre Names Joseph Kaminsky Center Stage Capital Campaign Chair

A rendering of the new Players Center for the Performing Arts in Lakewood Ranch. Image: Courtesy Rendering

The Players' Center Stage capital campaign announced that Joseph F. Kaminsky has accepted an appointment as the campaign’s treasurer. The Players Centre for Performing Arts is raising $50 million to establish a state-of-the-art performing arts center in Waterside Place in Lakewood Ranch. The project includes a cabaret, a black box theater, a 500-seat main theater, an outdoor event plaza and parking. In June 2017, the Muriel O’Neil Fund for the Performing Arts at the Community Foundation of Sarasota County contributed $1 million towards planning and design.

In addition to serving as a trustee on The Players Centre for Performing Arts board of trustees, Kaminsky is a Certified Public Accountant who previously worked as a senior IRS agent for the U.S. Treasury in Washington, D.C. He was also a senior manager at KPMF Peat Marwick in New York, regional head of tax for ING Bank in New York, global head of tax at ING Investment Bank in London, senior tax advisor at ING Bank in Amsterdam, Netherlands; and managing director of KAM Capital LLC, a business-to-business financial consulting firm. Since 2016, Kaminsky has also served as treasurer of The Lakewood Ranch Anglers Club.