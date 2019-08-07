  1. News & City Life
  2. Nature & Environment

Sea Turtles

Mote Declares Record-Breaking Year for Sea Turtle Nests in Sarasota Area

And for the first time in the program’s history, there are at least two green sea turtle nests in every region in Mote’s area of monitoring.

By Staff 8/7/2019 at 2:54pm

A sea turtle hatchling making its way to the ocean.

Image: Shutterstock

Sea turtle nesting season isn't over yet, but Mote’s Sea Turtle Conservation and Research Program (STCRP) has already recorded a 38-year-record number of nests in the Sarasota area. STCRP monitors sea turtle nesting on the 35-mile stretch of beaches from Longboat Key through Venice.

As of August 4, Mote’s STCRP has documented a total of 5,063 nests across all sea turtle species: 4,888 loggerhead nests, 170 green turtle nests and five other nests. As female sea turtles nest every two to three years, many of them are expected to be returners from 2016, the previous total nest record, which had a total count of 4,588 nests. For the first time in the program’s history, there are at least two green sea turtle nests in every region in Mote’s area of monitoring.

The STCRP has also been tagging a record number of nesting females. The team applies flipper tags and passive integrated transponder (PIT) tags, similar to a pet microchip, to nesting females, allowing researchers to estimate the number of individual females nesting on local beaches. As of July 31, STCRP tagged 468 turtles, compared to 2016's record of 451 turtles. The team also logged a record number of turtle encounters at 719. For each encounter, the team records the individual, date, location and what the female is doing during the encounter.

The increase in green sea turtle nesting this year has also presented researchers the opportunity to learn more about the threatened species through satellite tagging. STCRP applied satellite transmitters to seven green sea turtle females this past year, more than ever before, which the public can follow at mote.org/seaturtletracking
Mote sea turtle nesting numbers are available weekly at mote.org/2019nesting.

Filed under
Sea turtles
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Restaurant Review

Chef Wei Ren Brings His Ramen to Bradenton

08/01/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Business School

High School Students Created Sauces Lining Publix Shelves

08/02/2019 Photography by Cooper Levey-Baker

Weekly planner

A Rooftop Brunch, Frozen Custard Day and More of This Week's Top Food and Drink Events

08/06/2019 By Hanna Powers

Summertime sadness

How to Survive a Breakup, Sarasota Style

08/05/2019 By Olivia Letts

Know your bowl

Five Powerful Protein Bowls

08/05/2019 By Judi Gallagher

Hot Sips

10 of Our Favorite Local Coffee Shops

08/02/2019 By Staff

Arts & Entertainment

It's On

Watch Three Painters Face Off in Artistic Combat at Art Ovation

08/05/2019 By Olivia Letts

Book club

What We're Reading: Five Top Book Picks From Our Office

08/05/2019 By Hanna Powers

Finance

Players Centre Names Joseph Kaminsky Center Stage Capital Campaign Chair

3:28pm Photography by Staff

Practical magic

Sarasota Paranormal Investigators Seek Answers

8:00am By Olivia Letts

Review

Florida Studio Theatre Gets All Sexy in The Cottage

08/04/2019 By Kay Kipling

An American Band

A New Generation of Allman and Betts Teams Up For a Debut Album and Tour

08/02/2019 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Travel Time

Planning a Vacation? Let These Pieces Do the Heavy Lifting

05/30/2019 By Megan McDonald

Licensed To Grill

Barbecue Must-Haves to Heat Up Your Summer

07/01/2019 By Heather Saba

Summertime sadness

How to Survive a Breakup, Sarasota Style

08/05/2019 By Olivia Letts

Beauty on a budget

The 10 Best Designer Makeup Dupes

08/02/2019 By Hanna Powers

Together Fur-ever

Bow Wow Vows: Six Local Couples Tie the Knot Alongside Their Pets

08/01/2019

Frequent Flyer

Seven Travel Items That Make Flight Time More Pleasant

07/30/2019 By Hanna Powers

Home & Real Estate

What Your Money Can Buy

What $9 Million Will Buy You on Longboat Key

07/01/2019 By Staff

Just Add Water

Dive Into These Three Prize-Winning Swimming Pools

07/01/2019 By Ilene Denton

Im-peck-able

Nine Ways to 'Birdscape' Your Yard

1:30pm By Hanna Powers

Real Estate

Michael Saunders and Company Releases Q2 Commercial Real Estate Report

08/05/2019 By Staff

Top Sale

Ohana Estate on Longboat Key Sells for $11.4 Million

08/05/2019 By Ilene Denton

Feng Shui

Feng Shui Expert Kathy Keh Takes Us Inside her Home

07/31/2019 By Hannah Wallace

News & City Life

Lost World

Remnants of Ancient Civilizations Are Still Around Us, But They’re Vanishing Fast

05/30/2019 By Brad Edmonson

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Unconditional Surrender

05/30/2019 Illustrations by John Pirman

Security

Port Manatee Awarded More than $1.4 Million to Bolster Security

4:15pm By Staff

Flower Power

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens Announces Theme of This Year’s Orchid Show

3:45pm By Staff

YPG

Sarasota Young Professionals Group Names Finalists for Young Professional of the Year

3:06pm By Staff

Sea Turtles

Mote Declares Record-Breaking Year for Sea Turtle Nests in Sarasota Area

2:54pm By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Grand Getaways

Grand Florida Hotels

05/27/2019

And They're Off!

Free One-Mile Beach Runs Begin This Month

05/30/2019 By Ilene Denton

Im-peck-able

Nine Ways to 'Birdscape' Your Yard

1:30pm By Hanna Powers

Summertime sadness

How to Survive a Breakup, Sarasota Style

08/05/2019 By Olivia Letts

Mr. Chatterbox

Where Are Sarasotans Supposed to Retire?

08/01/2019 By Robert Plunket

Bite squad

Shark Days Return to Mote Marine

07/31/2019 By Hanna Powers

Health & Fitness

Fearless Fitness

We Tried It: Yoga With Tigers

05/29/2019 By Olivia Letts

Infectious Diseases

Sarasota County Residents and Visitors Urged to Get Vaccinated Against Measles

06/03/2019 Photography by Staff

Summertime sadness

How to Survive a Breakup, Sarasota Style

08/05/2019 By Olivia Letts

New Hires

SKY Family YMCA Names New Chief Executive Officer

08/05/2019 Photography by Staff

Health

Sarasota Memorial Offers Back-to-School Physicals

08/02/2019 Photography by Staff

Awards

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center Receives Mission: Lifeline Gold Achievement Award

07/31/2019 By Staff

Weddings

Together Fur-ever

Bow Wow Vows: Six Local Couples Tie the Knot Alongside Their Pets

08/01/2019

To Have and To Cold

Cool Ideas For Your Hot Summer Wedding

07/18/2019 By Hanna Powers

Bubble bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Health & Fitness
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Best of Sarasota
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe