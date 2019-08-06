A Rooftop Brunch, Frozen Custard Day and More of This Week's Top Food and Drink Events

Take in one of the best views of Sarasota while enjoying brunch at the Westin Image: Cooper Levey-Baker

Wednesday, Aug. 7

This Wednesday, starting at 5:30 p.m., join the Mote Marine crew at Sage for a free educational talk highlighting Mote research as a part of the Shark Days celebration. Guests can make a $10 donation when they enter the third floor, which will give them access to a plate of assorted tapas and light bites. A cash bar will also be available during the presentations and the rest of the evening. Let the Mote crew know you will be joining them by RSVPing here.

Thursday, Aug. 8

To celebrate National Frozen Custard Day this Thursday, BurgerFi locations nationwide will be offering a free small custard when you download the BurgerFi app. No purchase is necessary to get your hands on a frosty treat! Learn more about the app and how to download here.

Friday, Aug. 9

This Friday, starting at 5 p.m., Made will be launching a new summer cocktail menu featuring 10 innovative concoctions. Our readers got a sneak peek of one of the recipes in our summer cocktail recipes story, but to check out the other nine stop by Made this weekend.

Saturday, Aug. 10

This Saturday, starting at 5 p.m., eight different food trucks will be gathering at Big Top Brewing Company for a kid- and dog-friendly outdoor event. Sip on one of the brewery's numerous specialty beers, like a Key lime wheat ale or a Circus City IPA and pick up unique dishes from one of the many food trucks that will be in attendance like a sandwich from Scott's Deli or a pasta creation from Ustabeez.

Sunday, Aug. 11

This Sunday, take in the Sarasota skyline from one of the best (and tallest) rooftops downtown while enjoying a tasty brunch at the Westin. Starting at 10:30 a.m., the Westin will be offering up tasty dishes like açaí bowls and fruity French toast. Wash everything down with a mimosa or a Bloody Mary. Check out the event listing for the full menu and more details and call (941)-217-4777 to make a reservation.