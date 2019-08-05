Visit Florida Launches New Eco-Friendly Travel Hub

Myakka River State Park Image: Everett Dennison

Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced the launch of a new eco-friendly travel hub on visitflorida.com. This section of the website features tips and resources for green, sustainable travel throughout the state. Visitors can find information about environmentally friendly attractions, activities, dining, transportation, lodging and how to practice "voluntourism" while in Florida.

The site also offers a multitude of transportation options and through the travel hub, visitors are connected to the most efficient ways to make their travel environmentally-friendly. With nearly 400 properties in the "Green Lodging Program," travelers can search for lodging committed to conserving and protecting the state's natural resources. In addition, many Florida attractions and activities offer less impactful ways to experience the state and are highlighted in the site's resource guide. To learn more visit visitflorida.com/eco.