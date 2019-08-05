SKY Family YMCA Names New Chief Executive Officer

SKY Family YMCA has named Gene Jones its chief executive officer. Jones has more than 29 years of history with the YMCA, including involvement with the YMCA of Greensboro, YMCA of South Hampton Roads, YMCA of Metropolitan Atlanta and, most recently, as vice president of operations and youth development for the YMCA of Metropolitan Washington.

Jones' vision and passion will continue to drive our mission within the community stating, "I look forward to finding new ways to expand our reach, build on our services and strengthen our commitment to this community."

The SKY Family YMCA serves Sarasota, Charlotte, Lee, Hendry, and Glades Counties, two "A"-rated charter middle schools, and four early education centers in Venice, North Port, and Port Charlotte.