Sarasota Department of Health Reminds Parents to Get Their Children's School Vaccines Updated

The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County (DOH-Sarasota) reminds parents that updated vaccines are required for kindergarten and seventh grade in all Florida schools. A completed DH 680 form is required for registration in Sarasota County public schools; the form is available through your child's pediatrician and at DOH-Sarasota. Students without required immunizations will be sent home from public schools on the first day of school. In addition, they will not be able to ride the bus or participate in sports, band or other extracurricular activities until the school has the DH 680 form showing they have received the required immunizations.

The immunization clinic in DOH-Sarasota's Sarasota and North Port clinics will be open 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, through August 13. Additionally, DOH-Sarasota will offer extended hours on August 7 (until 7 p.m.), and August 8 (6:30 p.m.). The North Port immunization clinic located at 6950 Outreach Way will remain open until 6:30 p.m. on August 8.

Health officials say the meningococcal meningitis vaccine, human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccine, which protects against many types of cancer, and the Hepatitis A vaccine are recommended vaccines for adolescents. These can be administered when your seventh grader gets the required Tdap vaccine which protects against tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis or whooping cough. For more information, click here.